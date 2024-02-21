This RSV Shot Keeps Babies Out of the Hospital. But Parents Can’t Find It.

(Wall Street Journal) – Across the U.S., parents are spending weeks and even months searching—at times without success—for Beyfortus, a new monoclonal antibody that promises to reduce drastically infants’ chances of serious illness from RSV.

A bumpy rollout of the shot is tarnishing what otherwise promised to be a radically different RSV season, with the hunt for doses especially difficult for parents with commercial insurance. Meanwhile, the government has hundreds of thousands of doses that remain unused through a federal program reserved for at-risk children. (Read More)