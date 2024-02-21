Can Myth Teach Us Anything About the Race to Build Artificial General Intelligence?

(Center for Humane Technology) – We usually talk about tech in terms of economics or policy, but the casual language tech leaders often use to describe AI — summoning an inanimate force with the powers of code — sounds more… magical. So, what can myth and magic teach us about the AI race? Josh Schrei, mythologist and host of The Emerald podcast, says that foundational cultural tales like “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” or Prometheus teach us the importance of initiation, responsibility, human knowledge, and care. He argues these stories and myths can guide ethical tech development by reminding us what it is to be human. (Listen Here)