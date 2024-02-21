NIH Study of ME/CFS Points to Immune Dysfunction and Brain Abnormalities at Core of Long-Dismissed Disease

(STAT News) – In 2022, 4.3 million American adults reported having ME/CFS, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics. At least twice in history, new pockets of patients have emerged: once in the 1980s, and again since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. But despite that burden of illness — and how thoroughly ME/CFS changes people’s lives — science doesn’t know enough about the condition. There is no treatment.

For decades, it was considered a women's condition, and patients were told it was in their heads. Now research leaves no doubt: ME/CFS is a disease with clear biological hallmarks.