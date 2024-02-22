Alabama Hospital Puts Pause on IVF in Wake of Ruling Saying Frozen Embryos Are Children

February 22, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(Associated Press) – Alabama’s largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments Wednesday as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of a court ruling that said frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children. The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said in a statement that it must evaluate whether its patients or doctors could face criminal charges or punitive damages for undergoing IVF treatments. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

Ad