Alabama Hospital Puts Pause on IVF in Wake of Ruling Saying Frozen Embryos Are Children
February 22, 2024
(Associated Press) – Alabama’s largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments Wednesday as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of a court ruling that said frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children. The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said in a statement that it must evaluate whether its patients or doctors could face criminal charges or punitive damages for undergoing IVF treatments. (Read More)