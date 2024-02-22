Watch This Robot as It Learns to Stitch Up Wounds

February 22, 2024

surgery theater

(MIT Technology Review) – An AI-trained surgical robot that can make a few stitches on its own is a small step toward systems that can aid surgeons with such repetitive tasks.

A video taken by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, shows the two-armed robot completing six stitches in a row on a simple wound in imitation skin, passing the needle through the tissue and from one robotic arm to the other while maintaining tension on the thread. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Emerging Technologies, News

Ad