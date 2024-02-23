For Cancer Patients, Clinical Trials Can Come with Significant Out-of-Pocket Costs
February 22, 2024
(PBS) – Fewer than 5 percent of adult patients with cancer enroll in a clinical trial, according to a 2019 study by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Many must seek out treatments that may be far away, creating financial burdens due to the high cost of travel. These challenges can pose a “significant and sometimes insurmountable barrier,” according to the American Cancer Society. (Read More)