Google’s ‘Woke’ Image Generator Shows the Limitations of AI

(Wired) – Google has admitted that its Gemini AI model “missed the mark” after a flurry of criticism about what many perceived as “anti-white bias.” Numerous users reported that the system was producing images of people of diverse ethnicities and genders even when it was historically inaccurate to do so. The company said Thursday it would “pause” the ability to generate images of people until it could roll out a fix.

When prompted to create an image of Vikings, Gemini showed exclusively Black people in traditional Viking garb. A “founding fathers” request returned Indigenous people in colonial outfits; another result depicted George Washington as Black. When asked to produce an image of a pope, the system showed only people of ethnicities other than white. In some cases, Gemini said it could not produce any image at all of historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, Julius Caesar, and Galileo. (Read More)