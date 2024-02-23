Anti-Doping Law Nets First Prison Sentence for Therapist Who Helped Sprinters Get Drugs

(ABC News) – The first person charged for violating a 2020 law that forbids conspiracies to taint international sports events through performance-enhancing drugs received a three-month prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors used the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act to charge Eric Lira, a Texas-based therapist, with supplying human-growth hormone and other performance enhancers to a pair of Nigerian athletes who were regulars on NCAA, Olympic and world championship podiums. (Read More)