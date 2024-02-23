A Hospital Is Suing to Move a Quadriplegic 18-Year-Old to a Nursing Home. She Says No

(NPR) – Ratcliff, a quadriplegic who uses a ventilator, has lived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist since she was 13. She wants to leave, too. But not to the nursing home the hospital found for her in another state. She wants to live in a home nearby, close to her family and school. When she refused to move to the distant nursing home, the hospital sued her for trespass.

The standoff in North Carolina shows the failure of states across the country to adequately address the long-term-care needs of younger people with complex disabilities. (Read More)