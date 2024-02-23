There’s No Easy Way to Stop Taking Ozempic

(Wall Street Journal) – What happens if you have to go off weight-loss drugs? It’s a growing concern for the millions of Americans taking medications including Wegovy, Zepbound or Ozempic. Employer-health plans are tightening requirements or dropping coverage. And manufacturers’ discount coupons for initial supplies of medication expire, leaving people having to cough up roughly $1,000 a month without insurance.

For patients, this presents a conundrum. They have to stay indefinitely on the drugs, known as GLP-1s, or risk gaining back the weight, according to many doctors. But for lots of people, taking the medication forever isn’t a realistic option. (Read More)