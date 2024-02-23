For Women Undergoing I.V.F. in Alabama, What Now?

(New York Times) – In interviews on Wednesday, a number of women in Alabama who recently underwent in vitro fertilization, or were in the middle of treatment, said that they felt abruptly stuck in limbo. Some who recently had children through I.V.F. said that they were afraid to do anything with their extra embryos from the process, which are stored frozen in facilities across the state.

Others wondered whether they would now have to pay a significant amount of money to keep their embryos in permanent storage, even those with chromosomal abnormalities that would lead to a miscarriage if transplanted. And they asked, would disposing of unused embryos, or even moving them out of state, lead to criminal charges? (Read More)