Pharmacies Across the US Disrupted Following Hack at Change Healthcare Network
February 23, 2024
(Reuters) – Pharmacies across the United States are experiencing disruptions following a hack at UnitedHealth’s technology unit, Change Healthcare, several pharmacy chains said in statements and on social media. The problems began on Wednesday after a “suspected nation-state associated cybersecurity threat actor” gained access to Change Healthcare’s information technology systems, UnitedHealth said in a filing on Thursday. (Read More)