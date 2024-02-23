War Zone or Not, Ukraine Seeks to Reclaim Its Role as a Hub for Clinical Trials

(STAT News) – In the years leading up to Russia’s invasion, Ukraine had become a burgeoning hub of clinical trials, particularly in oncology. The war put a hold on the vast majority of those studies.

But as the country marks two years this week since the invasion — and as the war has dragged on without a clear end in sight — Ukrainian researchers and executives are increasingly urging companies to restart clinical trials, insisting that the advantages that lured drugmakers in the first place still make the country a desirable one in which to run studies. (Read More)