‘All of Us’ Genetics Chart Stirs Unease Over Controversial Depiction of Race
February 23, 2024
(Nature) – Some geneticists have expressed their unease about a figure in a high-profile Nature paper that was published earlier this week, noting that it could be misinterpreted as reinforcing racist beliefs. The figure has reignited a long-standing debate among geneticists about how best to discuss and depict race, ethnicity and genomic ancestry, given how these terms can be misinterpreted and weaponized by extremists. (Read More)