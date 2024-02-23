The Weird Way Alabama’s Embryo Ruling Takes on Artificial Wombs
(MIT Technology Review) – The Alabama legal ruling is clearly animated by religion—there are lots of Bible quotes and references to “murder” when discussing abortion. But what hasn’t gotten as much notice is the court’s specific argument that an embryo is a child “regardless of its location.” This could have implications for future technologies in development, such as artificial wombs or synthetic embryos made from stem cells. (Read More)