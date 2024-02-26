Illinois Should Not Legalize ‘Physician-Assisted Suicide.’ There’s Too Much Potential for Abuse.

(Chicago Sun Times) – Right now, those of us with disabilities are facing a significant battle: the defeat of a growing movement that wants to make physician-assisted suicide legal in Illinois. This fight is one with the goal to, literally, save our lives.

Proponents of physician-assisted suicide call it ‘medical aid in dying’ and say that the practice is humane and compassionate, and relieves the person from pain. They say doctor-assisted suicide is what the disabled person (anyone with a six months’ prognosis, and thus eligible for physician-assisted suicide, are disabled by definition of the ADA) wants; that the doctor is simply fulfilling a last wish for the patient. (Read More)