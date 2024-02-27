(Aeon) – Good Chemistry takes viewers behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the CRISPR gene-editing breakthrough. Centred on the work of the French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier and the US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, who together became the first all-female team to receive the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2020, this short documentary details how their landmark 2012 paper on the CRISPR system was the result of years of experimentation, passionate work and collaboration. The film is both an accomplished piece of storytelling and of science communication, illuminating the biochemistry behind CRISPR and the experience of being part of a truly world-changing discovery. (Watch Here)