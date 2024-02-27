Your Inhalers and EpiPens Aren’t Very Healthy for the Environment
February 27, 2024
(New York Times) – Worldwide, the health care industry used more than 24 billion pounds of plastic in 2023, and is forecast to generate 38 billion pounds annually by 2028, according to BCC Research, a global market research firm. Typically manufactured from fossil fuels, plastic is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. In the United States, the health sector accounts for eight percent of the country’s carbon footprint. (Read More)