A Doctor’s Lifelong Quest to Solve One of Pediatric Medicine’s Greatest Mysteries
February 27, 2024
(New York Times) – Dr. Burns is an expert in a rare childhood illness called Kawasaki disease, which is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children worldwide. It is also one of pediatric medicine’s greatest mysteries: No one knows what causes it. And Dr. Burns, who leads the investigations at the University of California San Diego’s Kawasaki Disease Research Center, has devoted her life to solving that mystery. (Read More)