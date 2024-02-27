Peru Has Declared a Health Emergency in Most of Its Provinces as Dengue Cases Soar

(ABC News) – Peru declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on Monday due to a growing number of dengue cases that are occurring at a time of higher than usual temperatures caused by the El Nino weather pattern. According to the nation’s health ministry, the number of dengue cases registered during the first seven weeks of this year is twice as high as during the same period in 2023 – with more than 31,000 cases recorded. (Read More)