Trans Identity in Minors: Review Evaluates Current Evidence on Use of Puberty Blockers and Cross-Sex Hormones

(Medical Xpress) – In Western Europe, the number of children and adolescents who do not identify with their sex assessed at birth and who therefore seek help is rapidly increasing. An updated systematic review recently published in Zeitschrift für Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatrie und Psychotherapie (Journal of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychotherapy) evaluates the current evidence on the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex-hormones in minors with gender dysphoria as insufficient, and therefore emphasizes the particular importance of psychological and psychotherapeutic interventions for this vulnerable group. (Read More)