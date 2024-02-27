‘Medical Colonialism’: Midwives Sue Hawaii Over Law Regulating Native Birth Workers
February 27, 2024
(The Guardian) – Six midwives and three patients sued the state of Hawaii on Tuesday after the government last year prohibited birth workers without a specific midwifery license from providing maternal healthcare. The lawsuit, filed today by the Center for Reproductive Rights, claims that state lawmakers have criminalized Indigenous birthing customs and hollowed out medical care for pregnant women and families across Hawaii. (Read More)