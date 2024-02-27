Cyberattack Affecting Prescriptions Reveals Weakness in Health Care System

February 27, 2024

(Axios) – A cyberattack that’s made it harder for patients nationwide to get their prescriptions filled exposed a major vulnerability facing health care: consolidation. Why it matters: The attack against a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary that’s a major player in how the industry processes payments underscores how a well-targeted strike can reverberate across the entire industry and jeopardize patient access to needed treatment, experts said. (Read More)

