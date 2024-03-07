A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

March 7, 2024

Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Translational Bioethics: Reflections on what it Can Be and how it Should Work” by Kristine Bærøe
  • “Transformative medical Ethics: A Framework for Changing Practice according to normative–ethical Requirements” by Katja Kuehlmeyer, et al.
  • “Medical ethics Education as Translational Bioethics” by Peter D. Young, Andrew N. Papanikitas and John Spicer

 

