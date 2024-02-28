One in Six Abortions Is Done with Pills Prescribed Online, Data Shows

(New York Times) – A growing share of abortions is now being administered through telemedicine, with clinicians prescribing mail-order abortion pills after online consultations, according to the first nationwide count of telehealth abortions in the U.S. medical system. At least one in six abortions, around 14,000 a month, was conducted via telehealth from July through September, the most recent months with available data. (Read More)