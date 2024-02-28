Psilocybin-Related Calls to U.S. Poison Centers Rise Among Youths

(MedPage Today) – Calls to poison centers about psilocybin among adolescents and young adults shot up after U.S. states and cities began decriminalizing the compound, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. National Poison Data System (NPDS).

From 2018 to 2022, psilocybin-related calls more than tripled among adolescents ages 13 to 19 (from 152 to 464) and more than doubled among young adults ages 20 to 25 (from 125 to 294, P<0.0001 for both), Christopher Holstege, MD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, and colleagues reported in the Journal of Adolescent Health.