CDC Advisory Panel Says People 65 and Older Should Get a Covid Spring Booster Shot
February 28, 2024
(STAT News) – An expert panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines on Wednesday recommended that people 65 and older should get an additional Covid-19 vaccine shot this spring. If the recommendation is approved by CDC Director Mandy Cohen, as is expected, the United States will join Canada and the United Kingdom in offering a spring booster this year to people at high risk of severe disease if they contract Covid. (Read More)