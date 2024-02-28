Indigenous People Accuse Radiologists of Secretly Studying Their Organs

(Washington Post) – Dozens of Indigenous people have brought a lawsuit against two radiologists in Canada, accusing them of conducting MRI scans without their consent as part of a secret scientific study of their livers.

According to the lawsuit, 59 members of the Pictou Landing First Nation were subjected to invasive MRI scans in 2017 and 2018 for research purposes without their knowledge. The complaint was first filed to Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court in June 2020 and was certified as a class-action lawsuit this month. (Read More)