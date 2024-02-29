This Doctor Found His Own Miracle Drug. Now He Wants to Do It for Others.

(Wall Street Journal) – When Fajgenbaum was diagnosed with Castleman as a third-year medical student, he was so ill that a priest administered the sacrament of anointing the sick. Fajgenbaum studied his own blood samples for clues to a drug that could tamp down his immune system and stop relapses. He figured out that sirolimus, a drug used to prevent transplant patients from rejecting a new kidney, might keep his disease in check. Fajgenbaum, 38, takes the drug every day and has been in remission for 10 years.

Now instead of helping people like Kaila one at a time, he plans to match patients with existing drugs on a much larger scale. Every Cure, a nonprofit Fajgenbaum helped found in 2022, received funding on Wednesday that could surpass $48 million from the federal Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Fajgenbaum and his team will spend the money to build a drug-repurposing database and algorithms that patients, doctors and researchers can use to find drugs for untreated diseases.