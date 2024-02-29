Cannabis Use Associated with Higher Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke, Study Finds
February 29, 2024
(CBS News) – Cannabis use — whether smoked, eaten or vaporized — is associated with a higher number of adverse cardiovascular outcomes, according to a new study.
Published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research found that risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke increased with any kind of cannabis use, with heavier use associated with higher odds of negative outcomes. (Read More)