How Genetically Modified Pigs Could End the Shortage of Organs for Transplants

February 29, 2024

Close up picture of a pig

(NPR) – At the end of the drive, I meet David Ayares, who runs Revivicor Inc., a biotech company based in Blacksburg, Virginia. Ayares has invited me to be the first journalist to tour the company’s research farm, which is on the forefront of trying to realize a long-sought goal: using cloned farm animals to provide kidneys, hearts, livers and other organs to save thousands of people who need transplants. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, Cloning, News, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Research Ethics

Ad