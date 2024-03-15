A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available

March 15, 2024

Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 45, no 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Beyond Empathy to System Change: Four Poems on Health by Bertolt Brecht” by William MacGregor, Martin Horn and Dennis Raphael
  • “Medical Pluralism as a Matter of Justice” by Kathryn Lynn Muyskens
  • “Harnessing the Humanities to Foster Staff Resilience: An Annual Arts and Humanities Rounds at a Children’s Hospital” by Wynne Morrison, et al

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Public Health

Ad