A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available
March 15, 2024
Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 45, no 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Beyond Empathy to System Change: Four Poems on Health by Bertolt Brecht” by William MacGregor, Martin Horn and Dennis Raphael
- “Medical Pluralism as a Matter of Justice” by Kathryn Lynn Muyskens
- “Harnessing the Humanities to Foster Staff Resilience: An Annual Arts and Humanities Rounds at a Children’s Hospital” by Wynne Morrison, et al