Florida Health Officials Provide Scant Details on Measles Cases, Worrying Health Experts

(STAT News) – There has been measles activity in at least three Florida counties — Broward, Polk, and Orange — in the past month. Yet the state Department of Health’s website homepage has a single measles alert. The 105-word advisory, which is dated Feb. 23, mentions an unspecified number of cases in Broward County and a travel-related case in “Central Florida.” The alert does not mention Polk County by name and makes no reference to the cases seen at Orlando-area health facilities. (Read More)