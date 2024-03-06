A New Technique to Work Out a Corpse’s Time of Death

(The Economist) – I n fiction , hard-pressed pathologists presented with a corpse are able to take a bite of their sandwich and instantly pronounce a time of death. Reality is, of course, a lot messier, and the results—or lack of them—can make or break a case. Now artificial intelligence is offering a helping hand. By analysing thousands of deaths and what follows, the technology can offer the best estimates so far of the post-mortem interval ( PMI ). (Read More)