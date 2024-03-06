A New Technique to Work Out a Corpse’s Time of Death

March 6, 2024

the back of a Hurst with a coffin in it

(The Economist) – In fiction, hard-pressed pathologists presented with a corpse are able to take a bite of their sandwich and instantly pronounce a time of death. Reality is, of course, a lot messier, and the results—or lack of them—can make or break a case. Now artificial intelligence is offering a helping hand. By analysing thousands of deaths and what follows, the technology can offer the best estimates so far of the post-mortem interval (PMI). (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, End of Life, highlights, News

Ad