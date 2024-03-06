Alabama Bill to Protect I.V.F. Will Reopen Clinics But Curb Patient Rights

(New York Times) – Legal experts said the bill, which Governor Kay Ivey has signaled she will sign, would be the first in the country to create a legal moat around embryos, blocking lawsuits or prosecutions if they are damaged or destroyed.

But though the measure is likely to bring enormous relief to infertility patients whose treatments had been abruptly suspended, it will do so in exchange for limiting their ability to sue when mishaps to embryos do occur. Such constraints in a field of medicine with limited regulatory oversight could make the new law vulnerable to court challenges, the experts said. (Read More)