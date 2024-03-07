Operating in the Red: Half of Rural Hospitals Lose Money, as Many Cut Services
March 7, 2024
(KFF Health News) – A recently released report from the health analytics and consulting firm Chartis paints a clear picture of the grim reality Ryerse and other small-hospital managers face. In its financial analysis, the firm concluded that half of rural hospitals lost money in the past year, up from 43% the previous year. It also identified 418 rural hospitals across the U.S. that are “vulnerable to closure.” (Read More)