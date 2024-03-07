Ageism in Health Care Is More Common Than You Might Think, And It Can Harm People

March 7, 2024

(NPR) – Researchers and geriatricians say that instances like these constitute ageism – discrimination based on a person’s age – and it is surprisingly common in health care settings. It can lead to both overtreatment and undertreatment of older adults, says Dr. Louise Aronson, a geriatrician and professor of geriatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

“We all see older people differently. Ageism is a cross-cultural reality,” Aronson says. (Read More)

