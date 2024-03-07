The Cystic-Fibrosis Breakthrough That Changed Everything

(The Atlantic) – The disease once guaranteed an early death—but a new treatment has given many patients a chance to live decades longer than expected. What do they do now?

After a year on Trikafta, Jenny told Teresa something that she acknowledged sounded “insane” but that her sister understood immediately: “To no longer be actively dying kind of sucks,” she said. The certainty of dying young, she realized, had been a security blanket. She’d never worried about retirement, menopause, or the loneliness of outliving a parent or a partner. Cystic fibrosis had defined her adult life. Now what? (Read More)