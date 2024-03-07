Alabama IVF Clinics Plan to Restart Operations

March 7, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(Axios) – Two Alabama IVF clinics say they are reopening after Gov. Kay Ivey late Wednesday signed legislation to insulate providers from legal claims in the wake of a court ruling on the status of frozen embryos. Why it matters: The Alabama Supreme Court decision that embryos are children prompted a scramble for a legislative fix and put Republicans nationwide in the hot seat, facing charges they were interfering with reproductive rights. (Read More)

