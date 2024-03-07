Why Do Young People Have Such Poor Mental Health? A Psychologist Explains

(The Conversation) – Mental health problems among young people are on the rise. An especially stark finding of the report is that 20 years ago, this age group was the least likely to have a common mental disorder.

The big question is why. As a psychologist researching young people's wellbeing, I believe that young people today face unprecedented pressures to excel academically, professionally and socially. This pressure can manifest in various forms, including academic stress, performance anxiety and fear of failure.