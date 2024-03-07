E.R. Visits Quadruple for Children Accidentally Eating Melatonin

(Wall Street Journal) – More parents with young children are taking melatonin to sleep. And some of them are going to the emergency room after their children took melatonin accidentally.

The number of children who visited emergency rooms for unsupervised melatonin consumption increased 420% from 2009-2020, federal data showed. Melatonin was implicated in some 7% of recent E.R. visits for children 5 and younger who had taken medication without supervision. (Read More)