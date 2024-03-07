The DNA Scandal That Threatens Thousands of Criminal Cases

(Wall Street Journal) – For nearly three decades, Yvonne “Missy” Woods was Colorado’s star forensic scientist, relied on by police and prosecutors to test DNA evidence in the state’s most baffling crimes. Her work was considered the gold standard by colleagues and helped put away infamous murderers, including the “Colorado Hammer Killer.”

Then, in November, Woods abruptly resigned. The same day, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it had discovered anomalies in her work during an internal review and was launching a criminal probe. (Read More)