Editorial: ‘Right to Die’ Debate Comes to Illinois. Both Sides Have Merit, But We Would Vote No.

(Chicago Tribune) – For that reason, and others, we believe that Illinois should not pass this legislation and join the 11 jurisdictions (California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Montana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington) that have passed similar laws. We say this believing passionately in the value of palliative and hospice care and fully supporting family members and medical professionals who want to take an individual patient’s wishes into account and not artificially sustain life beyond what is clearly the point of no return. We know that many inspiring people in this field quietly find ways to ease us gently from this world when our time is up.

But with all due respect, and with the acknowledgement that this issue is one on which legislators should be allowed to debate and vote their own consciences without judgment, we think this matter best kept as it is now in our state. (Read More)