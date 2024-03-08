Ahead of Oscars, Maker of Blockbuster Weight Loss Drug Urges Against ‘Vanity’ Use in New Ad Campaign

(CNN) – “When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder,” Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel joked at last year’s ceremony. “Is Ozempic right for me?”

Celebrities’ use of a type 2 diabetes drug to lose weight had sparked both backlash and fascination by the time of last year’s Oscars. As this year’s ceremony approaches on Sunday night, the maker of a competitor set of medicines in Ozempic’s class has a message for people trying to use the drugs to slim down quickly for cosmetic reasons: These aren’t for you. (Read More)