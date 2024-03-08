Alcohol Policies Need Sharper Focus on Gender, WHO Says
March 8, 2024
(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Friday urged governments to consider gender when developing their alcohol policies, warning that industry marketing increasingly targeted women who face greater health risks than men from lower levels of drinking.
The Geneva-based WHO said that there was good evidence that men, women and minority groups were affected differently by alcohol-related harms and that the industry tailored its marketing to target different genders. (Read More)