America’s Split on Whether the Pandemic Is Over
March 8, 2024
(Axios) – Free COVID tests are over, for now. So are guidelines for infected people to isolate. Half of the country thinks the pandemic is finished. But, in reality, COVID-19 is still with us. Though the official trappings of the crisis keep fading away and it’s increasingly being treated like the flu, the virus remains an ever-present threat that’s killing hundreds of Americans every week and consuming health care dollars and resources. (Read More)