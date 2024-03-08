Obesity Drug Wegovy Is Approved to Cut Heart Attack and Stroke Risk in Overweight Patients
March 8, 2024
(ABC News) – The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, which has helped millions of Americans shed pounds, can now be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other serious cardiovascular problems in patients who are overweight or who have obesity, federal regulators said Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a label change requested by drugmaker Novo Nordisk that expands the use of semaglutide. (Read More)