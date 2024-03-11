Burnout Is Rampant Among Female Health Care Workers. Here’s Why
(The Hill) – Health care workers — and particularly female health care workers — are burning out at alarming rates. A recent survey from nursing marketplace platform ShiftKey shared with The Hill found that 86 percent of women in the field — including nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and technicians — reported experiencing burnout, with 64 percent saying they were at risk of burning out “right now.” (Read More)