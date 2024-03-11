Three Is Best: How China’s Family Planning Propaganda Has Changed
(New York Times) – For decades, China harshly restricted the number of children couples could have, arguing that everyone would be better off with fewer mouths to feed. The government’s one-child policy was woven into the fabric of everyday life, through slogans on street banners and in popular culture and public art.
Now, faced with a shrinking and aging population, China is using many of the same propaganda channels to send the opposite message: Have more babies. (Read More)