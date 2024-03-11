Health Care Providers Losing Up to $1B a Day from Cyberattack

(Axios) – Disruptions from the Change Healthcare cyberattack are costing health providers as much as $1 billion a day and creating enough of a drag to depress first-quarter earnings, analysts and industry officials say. Why it matters: Even though Change’s parent, UnitedHealth Group, has a timeline for restoring the third-party payment systems that roughly half of U.S. health care relies on, it’s not as simple as throwing a switch. (Read More)